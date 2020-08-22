Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 25.1% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,946,000 after acquiring an additional 770,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 33.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,183,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after acquiring an additional 797,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,319,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 517,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 118.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Sealed Air has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $42.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

