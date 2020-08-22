Zacks: Analysts Expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 540%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Exterran in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Exterran by 1,108.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 297,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 273,155 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Exterran by 383.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $162.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Exterran has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

