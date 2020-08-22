Zacks: Analysts Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.17. ProAssurance posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in ProAssurance by 103.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the second quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ProAssurance by 25.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ProAssurance by 48.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $42.03.

ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

