Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 to $3.14. Apple posted earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $12.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.36 to $13.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.74 to $18.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $497.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2,022.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.52. Apple has a 52 week low of $201.00 and a 52 week high of $473.57.

Apple’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $536,884,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Apple by 106.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,456,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,053 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

