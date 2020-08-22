Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.09.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 839.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.64. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

