Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Sell

Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on SMSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sims Metal Management from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sims Metal Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. Sims Metal Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

