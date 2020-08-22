Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

