Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.58

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and traded as high as $11.80. Zafgen shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 4,865 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $445.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Zafgen alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZFGN. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zafgen by 34.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 285,529 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 67.7% in the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,348,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 544,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 809.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 3,161,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.