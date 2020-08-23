-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Greenlane posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

GNLN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 218,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,044. The company has a market cap of $243.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.36. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.42.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $138,633.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,108 shares in the company, valued at $71,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,267 shares of company stock valued at $400,713. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Greenlane by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Greenlane by 83.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,463 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 9.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

