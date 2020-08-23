-$0.11 EPS Expected for Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $97,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $249,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

