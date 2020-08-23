$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 36.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 30.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,618,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 849,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 671,509 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 40.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 217,422 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 539,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 102,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 464,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 249,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

