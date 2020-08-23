$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.42. Badger Meter posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $95,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $33,177.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Badger Meter by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Badger Meter by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,574,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,111,000 after buying an additional 88,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Badger Meter by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after buying an additional 71,028 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMI opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $70.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

