$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

SC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

In related news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,188.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 31.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 251,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 59,891 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 14.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Shares of SC opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a current ratio of 58.77. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

