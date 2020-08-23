$0.62 EPS Expected for SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. SilverBow Resources reported earnings of $2.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SilverBow Resources.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBOW. ValuEngine downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $74,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,666.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

