$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $86.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $3,091,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,316 shares of company stock worth $21,470,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,835,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,631,000 after buying an additional 319,935 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,325,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,275 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

