$101.63 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to announce sales of $101.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.76 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $108.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $402.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $410.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $420.37 million, with estimates ranging from $404.30 million to $436.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $33,177.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $95,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Badger Meter by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

