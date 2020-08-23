$116.45 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to announce $116.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $109.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $470.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.81 million to $498.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $493.06 million, with estimates ranging from $466.31 million to $511.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.05. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

