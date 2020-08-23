$116.45 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2020

Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to announce $116.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $109.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $470.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.81 million to $498.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $493.06 million, with estimates ranging from $466.31 million to $511.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.05. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.