12,209 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

SYF opened at $23.91 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

