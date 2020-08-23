$172.64 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post $172.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.00 million. Criteo posted sales of $220.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $776.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $772.05 million to $786.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $785.24 million, with estimates ranging from $728.07 million to $850.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CRTO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

CRTO opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $823.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.30. Criteo has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Criteo by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Criteo by 1,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

