184,760 Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Teza Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of GameStop as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 12,886.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 8.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

NYSE GME opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $325.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

