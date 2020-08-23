18,988 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 30.1% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 234.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 246,330 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.