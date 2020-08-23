$230.37 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will post sales of $230.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $236.20 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $277.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $904.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $897.40 million to $911.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $961.60 million, with estimates ranging from $936.60 million to $993.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.16). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.17. 222,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.79, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,761.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

