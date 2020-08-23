23,117 Shares in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 19.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 548,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 96,737 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 163.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 70,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

