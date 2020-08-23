33,402 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,402 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SWN opened at $2.70 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

