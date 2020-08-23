360 Finance (QFIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.35. 360 Finance had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $449.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect 360 Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $14.64 on Friday. 360 Finance has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of 360 Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

