39,805 Shares in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 40.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,940,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,795,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Xerox by 528.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,575,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,601 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Xerox by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,448,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Xerox by 213.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,273,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 866,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX opened at $18.76 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

In other news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $244,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 650,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $10,801,586.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,581,154 shares of company stock worth $43,706,945. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

