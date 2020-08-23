4,361 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,797. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $341.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.01.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

