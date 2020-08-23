$455.10 Million in Sales Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce $455.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $454.20 million and the highest is $456.00 million. Stepan reported sales of $451.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $460.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of SCL opened at $114.33 on Thursday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $118.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total value of $861,459.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $48,513.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,407.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,438 shares of company stock worth $2,472,447. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Stepan by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Stepan during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Stepan by 23.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

