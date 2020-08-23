$55.72 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report sales of $55.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the lowest is $42.00 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 593%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $216.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $174.00 million to $271.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $260.29 million, with estimates ranging from $190.10 million to $370.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $115,670.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $171,966.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,016.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,080. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 534.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,388,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.72. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

