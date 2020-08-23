6,887 Shares in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Baozun by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

BZUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of BZUN opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.22. Baozun Inc has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.