7,306 Shares in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $4.79 on Friday. IVERIC bio Inc has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $428.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.