845 Shares in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.47.

BDX stock opened at $257.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.61. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

