Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,525 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.41% of Aaron’s worth $43,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 220.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

AAN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In related news, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,697.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

