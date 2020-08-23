ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 20 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 27 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 27 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 16 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 20.50.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

