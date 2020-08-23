Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,645 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after buying an additional 19,615,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $324,394,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $207,759,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8,058.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,101,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,058,000 after buying an additional 3,063,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after buying an additional 1,680,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,023,536. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

