Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 11,746 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 177,691 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 212,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

NYSE ORCL opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

