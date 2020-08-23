Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 19,266 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 108.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NYSE:TSM opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.