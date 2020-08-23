Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 4,392 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 73.4% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 738,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,402,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $138.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

