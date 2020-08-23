Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 41,584 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.15% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $28,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 422.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $133,000. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADX opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

