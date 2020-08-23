Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 125.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after acquiring an additional 259,850 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $149.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

