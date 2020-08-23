Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 88.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $605.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total transaction of $455,504.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,745.89. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,283 shares of company stock valued at $52,173,606. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $611.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

