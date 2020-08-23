Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 52,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,545,000 after buying an additional 927,425 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

IWF stock opened at $218.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $218.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

