Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,901,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 648.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,291,000 after buying an additional 723,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,034,000 after buying an additional 699,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $127.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

