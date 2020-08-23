Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,330 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 3,966.7% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after buying an additional 122,094 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Progressive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 247,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.20.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

