Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 342 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

