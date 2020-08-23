Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,973 Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.23% of Digital Turbine worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 7.9% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,607,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 191,774 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 226.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,185,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 42.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 412,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 118.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,256,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 680,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.