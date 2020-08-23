Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €920.00 ($1,082.35) price target on Adyen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.