Adyen’s (ADYEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADYEN. Oddo Bhf reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €920.00 ($1,082.35) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

