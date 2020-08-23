AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lessened its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AFLAC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,577 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 60.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,796,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,765,000 after buying an additional 1,058,863 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 19.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,651,000 after buying an additional 949,353 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 10.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,135,000 after buying an additional 910,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,022,000 after buying an additional 558,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

