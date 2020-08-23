Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465,149 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

AMLP opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $48.10.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

